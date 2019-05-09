Governor names Nevada utilities commissioner to chair panel

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The most senior member of the Nevada Public Utilities Commission has been named its chairwoman.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Ann Pongracz (PAWN'-grats) will head the three-member regulatory panel, at least through the term ending Sept. 30.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after Sisolak appointed commission lawyer Hayley Williamson to serve with Pongracz and Commissioner C.J. Manthe.

Manthe was appointed to the commission by former Gov. Brian Sandoval last November.

Sisolak calls Pongracz a public utilities law expert. She served as special counsel for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada's electric services operations and on the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

The commission regulates about 400 investor-owned utilities in Nevada, with a mandate to balance customer rates and shareholder interests in earning a fair return on investments.