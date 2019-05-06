Governor, legislative leaders, work to set budget targets

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and the top House and Senate leaders are meeting in hopes of reaching agreement on budget targets that will guide negotiations for ending Minnesota's 2019 legislative session.

The Democratic governor, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman sat down in the state Capitol's cabinet room in hopes of making their self-imposed deadline for setting targets by Monday night so conference committees can draft the final budget bills. They also met Friday and Saturday.

At issue are the big questions of spending and taxes that need to be resolved if the Legislature is going to adjourn on time May 20.

While the governor and House Democrats hold similar positions, they need to forge compromises with the Republicans who control the Senate.