Governor dubious about asking counties for Medicaid costs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he's dubious about a legislative proposal to ask counties to pay up to $10 million to help fund Medicaid expansion.

The Idaho Press reports Little spoke to more than 200 county officials in Boise on Monday for the Idaho Association of Counties conference. Little says his budget request uses savings from the Idaho Department of Correction, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and other areas to fund the required 10 percent state match for next year's Medicaid expansion.

A legislative panel voted along party lines two weeks ago to ask Idaho counties to kick in up to $10 million next year to go toward the state's share, estimated to be just under $42 million in the next fiscal year. Little says he's dubious of that plan because he believes Medicaid expansion can continue to be funded the way it is currently.

