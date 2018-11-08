Governor calls out county's long lines at polling places

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has harsh words for election officials in a county with long voting lines and uncounted ballots in a still-undecided Congressional race.

Herbert said in a statement Thursday that Utah County is the "the epicenter of dysfunction" anytime glitches are reported on Election Day.

Utah County chief deputy clerk Scott Hogensen declined a direct response to the Deseret News, but has previously said that a long ballot, high turnout and an unexpected number of people coming to the polls rather than voting by mail contributed to the problem.

Meanwhile, the county could hold the key to the race between U.S. Rep. Mia Love and Democratic challenger Ben McAdams. McAdams has expanded an approximately 3 percent lead since Election Day, but many votes from GOP-leaning Utah County haven't been tallied.