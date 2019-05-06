Governor appoints Henson to vacant Maryland House seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Shaneka Henson to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates that was held by former House Speaker Michael Busch, who died last month.

Hogan announced the appointment Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Henson for the seat last month in an 11-1 vote. That sent her nomination to the governor to make the appointment official.

The former Annapolis alderwoman will be one of two delegates who represent District 30A in Anne Arundel County, a district that includes the state capital.

Henson was elected to the Annapolis City Council in 2017.

Last week, Del. Adrienne Jones was elected to be the new House speaker during a one-day special session.