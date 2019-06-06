Governor: Bureau likely to choose Denver over Grand Junction

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the Bureau of Land Management is more likely move its headquarters to Denver than Grand Junction.

The Colorado Sun reported Thursday that the Democratic governor says he's "cautiously optimistic" that the federal agency will relocate to Colorado from Washington, D.C., instead of the other western states.

He says his administration supports Grand Junction's bid, but the city doesn't have enough flights out.

Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown says the governor's comments are disappointing, but Grand Junction remains the "best location because every single thing within the BLM's mission happens in Mesa County and not Denver."

The city has double its lodging tax to support more air routes, and it has offered to fund a daily flight to Washington.

