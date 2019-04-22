Government report gives Kansas wheat crop upbeat assessment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report gives the Kansas winter wheat crop a mostly upbeat assessment.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 57% of the wheat in Kansas was in good to excellent condition. About 32% was rated as fair, while 11% was judged to be in poor to very poor shape.

The agency also reported that 44% of the wheat crop has now jointed. That is ahead of a year ago, but behind the five-year average of 61%.

Kansas farmers also made progress on seeding their corn crop with about 17% now planted. That is more than the 14% planted by this time last year, but is behind the 24% average.