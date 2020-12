SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she expects 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020.

Healthcare workers, who number about 360,000 people in Oregon, will be the first to be vaccinated, she said in a news conference. An expected 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive before January. Brown said there are no other commitments from the federal government, KOIN reported.