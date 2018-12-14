Gov. LePage's daughter hired by NRA for director position

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage's daughter has been hired by the National Rifle Association as its new state director for Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Lauren LePage previously attended the University of Maine School of Law and worked on President Donald Trump's campaign in Maine before managing Republican Shawn Moody's 2018 unsuccessful run for governor. The Bangor Daily News reports NRA media liaison Lars Dalseide said Thursday that she will oversee all legislative and political activities for the NRA across the three states.

She also formerly led Maine People Before Politics, a group that worked in concert with the term-limited Republican Gov. LePage.

Lauren LePage did not respond to multiple requests for comment.