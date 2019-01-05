Gov. Charlie Baker: Choose collaboration over partisanship

BOSTON (AP) — The 191st session of the Massachusetts Legislature and the 116th U.S. Congress were both sworn in this week — and Gov. Charlie Baker was quick to draw a sharp distinction between Washington and Beacon Hill.

Baker never mentioned President Donald Trump or Democrats in Congress — or Republicans either — during his second inaugural address Thursday, but he lamented what he called the "bickering and name calling" he said dominates much of today's public debate.

Baker, a Republican who refused to vote for Trump, said Massachusetts has chosen a different path: Work together and good things can happen.

That could be a challenge for Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren who officially began exploring a run for president in 2020 this week.

Warren and Trump routinely scuffle on Twitter.