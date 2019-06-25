Gov. Baker unveils plan to speed MBTA improvement projects

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has unveiled a plan to speed construction projects on Greater Boston's public transit system after a pair of subway car derailments earlier this month ramped up calls for improvements to the aging system.

The Republican said Tuesday the plan includes a one-time injection of $50 million for additional workers to focus on construction and infrastructure projects.

Baker said other steps include exploring the possibility of scheduling more aggressive evening and weekend closures to help speed improvements, and increasing the frequency of inspections to help catch and fix problems before they slow down service.

Baker said the goal is to transform the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority into a modern, safe, reliable transit system.

The MBTA is in the middle of a five-year, $8 billion capital investment program.