Gorra acquires CABE certification

Michelle Gorra, a member of the Region 12 Board of Education, recently achieved the level of Certificated Board of Education Member in the CABE Board Member Academy for the 2017-18 school year.

Gorra was one of only nine board of education members throughout the state recognized for their achievement in participating in numerous hours of board-related professional development activities.

A board member must accumulate at least 20 credits to become a Certificated Board of Education Member.

Areas of study are designed to strengthen leadership skills and give members a firm foundation in the essential governance skills needed to carry out their responsibilities.

The areas of study are board relations with the superintendent, with the community and with each other, policy, curriculum, school finance, school law, labor relations and board operations.

“CABE is pleased to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of members of Boards of Education across Connecticut who have attained the Certificated Board of Education Member level,” said CABE President Robert Mitchell.

“These board members have rightfully placed an importance on their own professional development, focusing on a range of relevant topics, including fiscal operations and positive school climate,” Mitchell said.