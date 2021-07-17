Goodbyes for Louisiana's flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 1:04 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years.
Edwards was the only person elected four times as Louisiana's governor during a career of remarkable political highs and lows. The quick-witted politician reshaped Louisiana's oil revenues and dominated the state's politics for decades. But a corruption scandal sent him to federal prison for about eight years, overshadowing his time in office.