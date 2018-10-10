Gonzalez to receive $542K in public funds for campaign

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Jay Gonzalez will receive about $542,000 in matching public funds for the remainder of his general election campaign.

Under Massachusetts' public financing law, statewide candidates who agree to a campaign spending cap can receive matching contributions from the State Election Campaign Fund, which is funded by a voluntary taxpayer checkoff on income tax returns.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker set a cap of $20 million in spending on the gubernatorial campaign, and chose not to access public financing.

Under the law, gubernatorial candidates are first in line to receive matching funds. The Office of Campaign and Finance says there is no additional money available this year for other statewide candidates.

Gonzalez had a little more than $200,000 in his campaign account at the end of September.