Golf tourney honors the late Timmy Spada

Spectrum/The fourth annual Timmy Spada Memorial Golf Classic was held at the Club at River Oaks June 3, 2019. The tournament is held in memory of Timmy Spada, a New Milford High School graduate who died in 2015. Above, Joe Casanova of New Milford, stepson of Jim Spada, peruses the array of auction items during the reception post-tournament.

Bright blue sky and sunshine made for a perfect day of golf for the recent fourth annual Timmy Spada Memorial Golf Class held at the Club at River Oaks in Sherman.

The event drew a healthy crowd of golfers who raised funds for the foundation named for Timmy Spada, a 2004 New Milford High School graduate who grew up playing football, baseball, golf, flashlight tag, and capture the flag in his neighborhood.

His love of sports grew and he eventually landed the starting varsity quarterback job as a high school freshman, leading to a storied football career on both sides of the ball. He wore the number 33.

Spada, who suffered with depression and bi-polar disorder, took his own life just days before his 29th birthday in 2015.

The all-day tournament is held to celebrate Timmy’s life and to raise awareness for the number of resources available to those plagued by mental illness.

In addition to tournament winners being recognized, the foundation annually honors an individual for exemplifying the qualities of integrity, honor and character that Timmy possessed and who has had a positive impact on his or her neighbors and community.

This year, Ted and Laurie Hollander of Help Our Military Heroes were honored. The organization is dedicated to delivering adaptive minivans to our wounded, injured, and ill military heroes.

Funds from this year’s June 3 tournament will benefit 22Kill which is committed to helping veterans and first responders fighting brain and behavioral illnesses.

The foundation also recently supported a scholarship through the John Pettibone Scholarship Foundation.