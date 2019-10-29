Going somewhere? Some places offer trips to the unknown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mystery trips — those that offer the hardy among us a trip to an unknown destination — have grown into their own industry, both for individual and group travel.

Whether traveling by bus, train or plane, these vacations vary widely in length, expense and destination.

Often, clients are given a general idea where they're going. Others aren't told until they arrive at the airport. Some trips are even bought as gifts for others.