Goens to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with local author George Goens, Ph.D, who will discuss and sign copies of his recently released book “Civility Lost” April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

“The United States is undergoing serious splintering that threatens, not only relationships, but also politics and society as a whole,” Goens said.

“Divisions are emphasized. Disagreements turn into name-calling and castigating. Issues are sharply painted in right or wrong, ethical and unethical, intelligent or unenlightened colors,” he said.

“The country’s motto is E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one,” he said. “Philosophy and principle, not force or fear, unite the country through ideals that celebrate the sovereignty and authority of all citizens”.

The book explores principles and expectations for a democratic society, and how differences can be approached civilly to explore and define solutions.

Goens is a prominent author, dynamic leader, recognized educator and featured speaker who has worked with public and private sector organizations on leadership selection, development, and assessment.

He has authored nine books and has written more than 60 articles in journals and magazines on leadership and education.

He has also presented seminars and workshops on leadership, school reform, and leading in a crisis at regional and state conferences and for organizations and school districts across the country.

Books will be available to purchase at the Wykeham Road library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.