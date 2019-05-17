Goat Days set at Young’s Field

Goatboy Soaps in New Milford will hold a Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event May 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Young’s Field.

The event on Young’s Field Road will feature food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.

Admission is free.

For the safety of the animals and public, no pets are allowed.

For more information or to participate, call 860-680-6338 or email goatdays@goatboy.us.