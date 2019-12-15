Global consulting company to move into District Detroit area

DETROIT (AP) — A global business and civic consulting company is expected to open a new office in Midtown Detroit.

The Boston Consulting Group will move into a nearly 30,000-square-foot (2,787-square-meter) space in a $70 million building that currently is under construction and expected to open in spring 2021, according to Olympia Development.

The location places Boston Consulting Group in “strategic proximity to the growing base of talent and opportunities throughout the city,” said Keith Bradford, Olympia Development senior vice president.

Boston Consulting Group is based in Boston and has offices in more than 50 countries. It currently has offices in Troy, a suburb north of Detroit. Staff there will move to the new building in Midtown Detroit where Boston Consulting will become a principal tenant of The District Detroit, a planned neighborhood of housing, entertainment and offices around the Little Caesars Arena.

Olympia Development is a subsidiary of Ilitch Holdings. The Ilitch family owns baseball's Detroit Tigers and hockey's Detroit Red Wings.