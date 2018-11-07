Northwest Indiana county begins counting votes after delay

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Vote counting is underway in a northwestern Indiana county that hasn't reported any General Election results.

Porter County's commissioners and its voter registration office say counting began Wednesday morning of ballots cast Tuesday and during early voting and by mail.

The county's election board says results won't be released until votes are counted in all precincts.

But Porter County still has more vote counting ahead. County officials say ballots cast after 6 p.m. Tuesday at 12 county polling sites a judge ordered to stay open late won't be counted until Nov. 16, along with all provisional ballots cast.

County Commissioner Laura Blaney says the counting delay was caused by several problems, including the late voting and absentee and early ballots not being sorted in a timely fashion.