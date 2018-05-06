Glenholme to offer summer program

The Glenholme School, a boarding and day school for students with special needs in Washington, has announced the opening of enrollment to its 2018 summer program.

The school is celebrating 50 years as an independent, coeducational, special needs boarding and day school for students with high functioning autism spectrum disorders, compulsive behaviors, depression, anxiety and various learning differences.

The summer program offers a comprehensive educational and enrichment opportunity in which students are able to gain credits and get momentum on their next school year —academically and socially.

Mathematics and English are typically the main academic focus for summer students.

The summer session allows for more personalized educational instruction each morning with extended periods, small class sizes, and knowledgeable special educators.

Afternoons and evenings are devoted to recreational and instructional activities emphasizing social skill development.

Activities may include a spectrum of equestrian offerings; performing and fine arts opportunities, including the recording studio; and physical fitness and team athletics.

To learn more, visit http://www.glenholmesummerprogram.org/.

Students, ages 10 to 18 entering grades 5 through 12, can enroll for a half session or a full summer during July 16 and Aug. 24.

Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, The Glenholme School provides a comprehensive curriculum with college preparatory and career development courses for students of all ability levels which results in a high school diploma.