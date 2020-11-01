Glenholme to offer Run for Autism

The Glenholme School in Washington will hold its seventh annual 5K Run for Autism virtually Nov. 12-15.

Participants are invited to walk or run 3.1 miles anytime from Nov. 12-15 and send their results and a photograph of themselves to cdelaney@devereux.org.

Results will be tabulated, and winners will be determined, according to age categories. Overall and division winners will receive a commemorative Glenholme medal.

All results and photos will be posted on the Glenholme School website.

Race registration is through Eventbrite and is $25. To register online prior to the event, go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Glenholme School.”

The first 100 registrants will receive a specially designed face mask.

Proceeds from the race will benefit student scholarships to the school.

Local merchants are invited to become sponsors of the event.

For more information about sponsorship or participation, contact cdelaney@devereux.org or 860-868-7377.