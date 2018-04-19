Glenholme students support Flint water supply restoration

The Glenholme School, a special needs boarding and day school in Washington, responded to the 2014 Flint, Mich., water crisis with aid through its “Fund a Fresh Future for Flint.”

Nearly four years later, as the crisis continues quietly away from the nightly news, it is no less critical.

Glenholme honors its promise to maintain support for Flint and its families for as long as it takes.

During the school year, all liquids including soups, soda and water, sold in The Commons — the on-site, student-operated vocational café — have a fundraising surcharge for the benefit of the Flint families affected by the water crises.

Four times per year since 2014, the school has sent funds to the Foundation for Flint, which is synonymous with FlintKids.org.

The most recent donation was made in January of 2018.

In response to the school’s recent donation in December, the Foundation for Flint staff member wrote a personal note to the school.

She wrote: “As an employee of the Foundation, I’d like to thank The Glenholme School for their support! As the parent of a child who was exposed to lead in his drinking water, please accept my personal gratitude for your continued kindness.”

Collectively, the donated funds from Glenholme for FlintKids.org have surpassed $2,400 and the school aims to continue the endeavor until the restoration of a healthy water supply to the Flint community is complete.