Glenholme students support Flint kids

Glenholme School in Washington recently celebrated its quarterly donation to flintkids.org. Above, Glenholme teacher Andrew Kepics, left, presents the check to Anna T. and Andrew D. for funds raised for children in Flint.

The world is glued to hourly reports on the coronavirus crisis.

Older difficulties disappear from the media.

For many children in Flint, Mich., their challenges are lifelong,

The students from the Glenholme School in Washington, with challenges of their own, keep the Flint children in mind and help them.

A student-run café on the campus raises funds to support Flint.

The school recently presented its spring check to WHO.

In 2016, staff and students raised the prices on all food and drink products that required water by 50 cents each as a fundraising drive by kids for kids.

This included soda, iced tea, and soup.

Students learned how to use the point of sale computer, which diverted the 50 cents of each specified product to the Flint Kids charity.

Students have raised and donated quarterly to flintkids.org.

They have raised approximately $1,200 per year.

Each year in the spring, an annual awards ceremony is held at the school.

Six years ago, to save money, Flint officials began diverting drinking and bathing water from the Flint River.

Lead leached from pipes into thousands of homes turning water dark, foul tasting, smelly and toxic.

Lead levels were more than 100 times the action level; the level of a harmful or toxic substance which requires medical surveillance, increased industrial hygiene monitoring, or biological monitoring.

Many of Flint’s residents are poor and 45 percent live below the poverty line.

There was denial of the harm for a long while.

By 2016, the incidence of elevated blood levels in children citywide had doubled and nearly tripled in certain neighborhoods.

Nearly 9,000 children had been supplied lead-contaminated water for 18 months.

Lead in large doses can impair brain development in fetuses, infants and young children with potential for reduced IQ, and physical growth and contributing to hearing impairment, cardiovascular disease and behavioral problems.

In adults, large doses of lead exposure are linked to high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease and reduced fertility.

Bacteria in the water was blamed for 12 deaths from Legionnaire’s disease and sickening of 90 more residents. This may have actually been lead-related.