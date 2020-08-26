Glenholme students focus on theater

Typically, during the Glenholme Summer Program in Washington, students will participate in a theatrical production.

This year, new challenges to overcome did not stop the students at the Glenholme School from remaining active.

Students in the Arts Program this summer have been utilizing their creativity with two major virtual projects.

The first is called “G-TV” with students within their cottages creating four unique videos, each of which are 30 seconds to one minute in length.

The topics will include a cottage introduction, a TV commercial, a silly news story and a final video which will be student choice.

All of the students are encouraged to take part in camera work, script writing, story board drawing, sound and lighting technology, and acting.

Videos are underway and the final presentation is expected to be ready in the coming days.

The second project taking place is a virtual talent show, featuring student performances lasting approximately three minutes.

The performances will be videotaped and then shared with our families, students and faculty.

The Glenholme School is a co-ed therapeutic boarding school for students 10 to 21 with social, emotional and learning challenges. These include high functioning autism, depression, anxiety, ADHD/ADD, OCD, Tourette’s and other diagnoses.

For more information, contact Lisa R Berman at 917-270-9508.