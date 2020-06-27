Glenholme staffer honored with award

The Glenholme School in Washington has awarded its Supervisory Excellence Award to Angel Katiewicz.

The award is presented to a supervisor who demonstrates a strong commitment to the school’s mission and servant leadership principles.

Katiewicz embodies the principles of servant leadership in her daily work and in her interactions with her staff and the students on campus.

Servant leadership is a philosophy and set of practices that enriches the lives of individuals, builds better organizations and ultimately creates a more just and caring world.

Katiewicz leads with moral authority, consistently treating others with respect all while fostering a culture of caring and collaboration, according to school officials.

Officials said she recognizes the accomplishments of her staff and provides them with feedback surrounding their work.

They describe her as a skilled communicator who shares important information to effectively manage the campus.

The Glenholme School is a co-ed therapeutic day and boarding school for students from 8-21 years old who face learning, social and emotional impairments. These include high functioning autism, depression, anxiety, Tourette’s, OCD and other challenges.