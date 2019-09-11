Glenholme honored for special education

The Glenholme School in Washington was recently awarded a certificate of recognition for excellence in the field of special education by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Above, Glenholme School Executive Director Noah Noyes, right, accepts the award on behalf of the school community.

In his presentation, Blumenthal called the school “a treasure, not only for Connecticut, but for our entire country and beyond.”

Glenholme School Executive Director Noah Noyes, accompanied by colleagues James Masullo, Robert Fappiano, and Michael Cipriani accepted the award on behalf of the entire Glenholme School community in May during a ceremony in Bridgeport.

“What an incredible honor,” Noyes said. “I want to thank Sen. Blumenthal for recognizing our hard work, commitment and dedication to helping our students reach their full and unique potential.

“I also want to thank our students, their families and our talented staff for their many contributions — this award is shared equally among them.”

During the ceremony, Blumenthal praised the special needs boarding and day school for striving to meets its students’ individual needs.

“By preparing students for college and career opportunities, The Glenholme School helps level the playing field for young people with special needs,” Blumenthal said. “The Glenholme School unlocks human potential and enables young people to reach their goals and dreams.”

“We have a lot to be proud of at The Glenholme School,” Noyes said. “This recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact we strive to achieve on a daily basis, by helping our youth develop and nurture new skills and by providing meaningful opportunities for their success.”

The Glenholme School serves students with high-functioning autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tourette syndrome, depression, anxiety and other learning differences.