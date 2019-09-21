Glenholme celebrates summer offerings

The Glenholme School in Washington recently wrapped up its summer program. Each week different themes sparked a myriad of activities.

The first week, which focused on science, featured 10- to 17-year-olds extracting DNA from strawberries, designing colonies on Mars, building volcanoes and planting rooting beans. Swipes from surfaces were put into petri dishes to see if the youngsters could cultivate bacteria.

Other offerings included disc golf and a beekeeping course, among others, during outdoor week; cooking, creating international flags and music from around the world during international week; and discussions of the history of Marvel and DC comics, comic strip creation and more during super hero week.

The Glenholme school is a year-round therapeutic boarding school that serves students ages 10 to 21 who have high functioning autism, depression, anxiety and various learning differences.

During the summer, students attended the on-site school in the morning to stay abreast of their studies. The afternoons are spent in the different weekly activities to keep it fresh. For more information, call Lisa Berman at 860-868-7377, ext. 209 or email lberman2@devereux.org.