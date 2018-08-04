Glenholme celebrates students’ graduation

The Glenholme School in Washington recently held its 14th commencement exercises.

The event not only marked graduation, but it celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary.

More than 200 parents, family members, friends, faculty, and fellow schoolmates gathered to salute the 18 members of the graduating class.

Glenholme Executive Director Maryann Campbell provided the welcome address, highlighting the history of the school, beginning with gift of the Glenholme Farm to the Devereux Foundation in the mid-1960s and all the school’s accomplishments on campus, in the community, and the around the world over the last 50 years.

She followed with memorable tributes to the soon-to-be-graduates as their images scrolled across the backdrop.

“Today, we are recognized for all of our hard work and achievements,” said Michael, Student Council president. “But more importantly, we leave Glenholme as positively changed people.”

After the speeches, awards and scholarships were bestowed upon six deserving seniors.

The honors included the Susan Clark Memorial Scholarship and the Harry Van Sinderen Award for exceptional character values.

Campbell returned to the podium to convey the Campbell Spirit Community Awards, recognizing two individuals for their participation in every after school program available that Glenholme has to offer its students.

Following the honors, each member of the Class of 2018 received his or her diploma and time in the spotlight.

Additional musical pieces were perfectly woven into the event including “Light of Glenholme,” the school song, and the graduates’ rendition of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Closing remarks were then made by the school’s executive administrator.