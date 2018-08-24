Glenholme celebrates 50th anniversary

The Glenholme School in Washington recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a jubilee gala at the Ethan Allen Hotel in Danbury.

The June 29 gala was distinguished by an assemblage of faculty, families, and former students, along with honorees and celebrities.

Film director David O. Russell and Robin Roberts of ABC’s “Good Morning America” lent their star-power for the evening.

Leading the evening as emcee to the honorees, Roberts captured the essence of the Van Sinderen “legacy” with each detail of their philanthropy to the town of Washington, and the gift of their estate, The Glenholme Farm, to Devereux.

Jeff Gildersleeve, a Glenholme board member, accepted the Beacon of Hope award on behalf of his family and their contributions to the lives of many young people over the last 50 years.

Roberts bestowed awards to three other honorees.

Susan and her late husband, Bruce Glickman, were honored for their devoted efforts to advance the school’s programs while serving as board member and board chair, respectively.

Barbara Feeney, former Glenholme parent and present board chairman, designer of the Beacon of Hope award, received this honor as recognition of her passion to address the needs of children with mental health needs who lack access to appropriate programs.

Ending her 42-year career at Glenholme, Maryann Campbell was honored for her dedicated service and program development.

Following a dinner, two trips were auctioned off.