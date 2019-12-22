  • Candlewood Valley Health &amp; Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during the festivities. Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center / The News-Times Contributed

    Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during the festivities.

    less

    Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during the festivities.

less

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently held a Thanksgiving gathering for its residents. Residents donned Thanksgiving-themed attire and were treated to a special dessert.