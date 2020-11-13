  • The New Milford Lions Club continues to support the community during the pandemic. The club recently delivered 70 boxes of produce, meat, cheese and other goods, along with 75 gallons of milk, to New Milford Social Services. Five boxes of items were also delivered to Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House. Above, Lion President John Dunne makes the delivery. Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Lions Club / Danbury News Times Contributed

    The New Milford Lions Club continues to support the community during the pandemic. The club recently delivered 70 boxes of produce, meat, cheese and other goods, along with 75 gallons of milk, to New Milford Social Services. Five boxes of items were also delivered to Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House. Above, Lion President John Dunne makes the delivery.

The New Milford Lions Club continues to support the community during the pandemic. The club recently delivered 70 boxes of produce, meat, cheese and other goods, along with 75 gallons of milk, to New Milford Social Services. Five boxes of items were also delivered to Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House. Above, Lion President John Dunne makes the delivery.