Giving 1st and 2nd doses at once complicates vaccine effort CANDICE CHOI and MARION RENAULT, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 2:56 p.m.
The U.S. has entered a tricky phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort as providers try to ramp up the number of people getting first shots while also ensuring a growing number of others get second doses just when millions more Americans are becoming eligible to receive vaccines.
The need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart vastly complicates the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. And persistent uncertainty about future vaccine supplies fuels worries that some people will not be able to get their second shots in time.
