Gives ‘shout out’ to CNAs in skilled care facilities

To the Editor:

I am a senior citizen living in New Milford.

I want to thank all the first responders in our community for all that they are doing for us.

I also want to give a huge shout out to all the CNAs that work in our nursing homes.

Their work is never easy but during these times it’s even harder and they get very little attention or praise.

The people in the nursing homes are cut off from family and friends during this time.

But the CNAs are on the front lines and trying their best for their residents, who are mostly seniors.

Again, thank you to our wonderful community.

Stay “New Milford Strong” and please stay safe.

Kathy Sivertsen