This Sept. 8, 2018 shows Candelaria Cabrera's jersey and Boca Juniors' cap in the Huracan dressing room, in Chabaz, Argentina. She was 3 years old when her parents gave her her first ball. They understood that it didn't make sense to insist she play with dolls, even if there were "comments from other moms that they should not give her male toys because it would encourage her to be a lesbian," Candelaria's mother said.