Girl, 8, dies in Indiana after boat's propeller strikes her

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — State conservation officers say an 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a boat's propeller in southern Indiana's Monroe Lake.

The Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division says the girl was pronounced dead Sunday evening at a Bloomington hospital.

Conservation officers say the girl was boating with her father and friends on the lake southeast of Bloomington when she was fatally injured. She was wearing a life jacket when she was struck by the propeller.

The accident remains under investigation and authorities say additional details will be released as they become available.