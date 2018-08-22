Ghost stories: New York haunted Capitol tours restart

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The annual Capitol Hauntings tours are getting ready to begin in Albany, and this year they'll start two weeks earlier than in the past because of popular demand.

The state is taking reservations online starting Monday for seasonal tours of the New York Capitol highlighting ghost stories. The tours will begin on Monday, Sept. 17 and continue through Nov. 2.

The free afternoon tours feature spooky legends and folklore connected to the historic building. Stories include the night watchman who died in the Capitol fire of 1911 and supposedly still makes his rounds.

The state Office of General Services says pre-registration is required. Groups of 10 or fewer may register online at www.Empirestateplaza.org .

Larger parties should call (518) 474-2418.