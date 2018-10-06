https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Ghost-hunter-to-visit-Sherman-13275812.php
Ghost hunter to visit Sherman
Sherman Library will present a program with Connecticut ghost hunter Barry Pirro Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
Pirro will share actual recordings of ghosts captured at haunted houses in and around the Connecticut and New York area, as well as many stories.
Pirro has been a consultant for several paranormal TV shows, including “Ghost Adventures,” “My Ghost Story” and “Paranormal Witness.”
At the end of the lecture, audience members will have a chance to share their personal ghost stories.
The event is geared toward adults and young adults ages 12 and older.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455 or email slkids@biblio.org.
View Comments