Ghost hunter to visit Sherman

Sherman Library will present a program with Connecticut ghost hunter Barry Pirro Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

Pirro will share actual recordings of ghosts captured at haunted houses in and around the Connecticut and New York area, as well as many stories.

Pirro has been a consultant for several paranormal TV shows, including “Ghost Adventures,” “My Ghost Story” and “Paranormal Witness.”

At the end of the lecture, audience members will have a chance to share their personal ghost stories.

The event is geared toward adults and young adults ages 12 and older.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455 or email slkids@biblio.org.