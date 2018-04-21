‘Ghost Net’ musical slated in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present “The Ghost Net: An Environmental Musical of the Sea” by the Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater April 21 at 2 p.m.

The program, to be held at town hall on Kent Green Boulevard, is being held in recognition of Earth Day.

The event is co-sponsored by the library’s parents’ committee and the Kent Park and Recreation Department.

Written and directed by Leslie Elias, this play was researched and developed in cooperation with marine biologists and environmentalists dedicated to protecting marine wildlife.

Humor and music abound in this timeless story of a brave young girl’s fantastic voyage into the sea where she befriends sea creatures, encounters manmade hazards and helps the sea animals battle the perils of pollution.

A professional cast of four will portray 30 different characters.

Dale Adams, jazz keyboardist and musical director from Harwinton, will provide live music.

Masks, costumes and scenery are designed and created by Ellen Moon of Cornwall Bridge and Jude Streng of Falls Village.

Prior to the show, Grumbling Gryphons actors and the director will conduct pre-performance drama, music and dance workshops from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. to train children for group parts in the show.

Children will learn the parts of manatees, clams, electric eels, trash creatures, tropical fish and more.

“The Ghost Net: An Environmental Musical of the Sea” premiered in 1990 as part of an environmental expo, “The Visit of the Mimi” held at Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport, which thousands of school children attended.

With the invaluable input by marine biologist Barbara Whitman and other environmental educators, Elias created a play that has served as a powerful vehicle for promoting awareness of our planet’s rapidly depleting oceans and endangered marine life.

Since 1990 the show has toured the United States, has received positive reviews.

Sixty of the ocean costumes were featured in New York City’s 25th Anniversary of Earth Day

In Florida, The Grumbling Gryphons were instrumental in helping to get Amendment Three passed, which enforced the banning of net fishing.

“The Ghost Net” was chosen to be the kickoff event for New England’s Coast Weeks as part of National Beach Cleanup Campaign.

For information and RSVP to the workshop, call 860-927-3761.