Getty Foundation awards grants to 2 iconic Indiana buildings

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Two modernist buildings in a southern Indiana city known for its architecture have landed more than $300,000 for the upkeep of the historic structures.

The Los Angeles-based Getty Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant Wednesday for the conservation of the North Christian Church in Columbus. That 1964 building features a soaring metal spire and was designed by Finnish architect Eero Saarinen.

Another $170,000 was awarded to the Miller House and Garden. That 1953 residence was also designed by Saarinen and includes a garden by landscape architect Dan Kiley.

The two grants are the foundation's only gifts this year for structures in North America.

Richard McCoy of Landmark Columbus tells The (Columbus) Republic the grants shine "a bright light" on the city that's located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

