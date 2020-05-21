‘Get Caught Reading’ slated

The New Milford Public Library will offer a virtual event to celebrate National Get Caught Reading Month for the rest of the month.

New Milford residents are asked to post a picture of themselves, their family, pets, or friends getting "caught" reading to their Facebook or Instagram accounts.

If residents tag the New Milford Public Library in their posts (Instagram: @nmpubliclibrary; Facebook: New Milford Public Library or add to Facebook under comments for this program), they will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to the Abbey restaurant or All Aboard Pizzeria and Ice Cream Parlor.

Winners will be announced June 1.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.