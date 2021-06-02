Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 6:34 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market Site, in New York's Times Square. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE- In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo a Nasdaq employee monitors market activity in New York, with Amazon's logo on display in the background. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. Jens Meyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country.
The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country reporting rules for corporations with total consolidated revenue of more than 750 million euros (currently about $917 million) across more than one country in each of the past two consecutive financial years.