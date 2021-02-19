Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 7:16 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s disease control agency warned Friday that a decline in new coronavirus cases the country saw has leveled off while the share of cases involving more contagious variants is rising.
Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said Germany may be heading toward another “turning point” in the pandemic after weeks of falling infections.