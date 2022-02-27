Germany's move to help arm Ukraine signals historic shift EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 2:38 p.m.
VIENNA (AP) — Germany's stunning decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones — is nothing less than a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.
“A new reality,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it in an uncharacteristically rousing speech Sunday to a special session of parliament. The typically low-key Chancellor Scholz said Russia's invasion of Ukraine required a dramatically different response from Germany than in the past.
Written By
EMILY SCHULTHEIS