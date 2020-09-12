Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured

A a long-distance bus lies in the ditch along the A24 motorway in Woebbelin, northern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. According to police several people were injured in a long-distance bus accident early Saturday morning. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) less A a long-distance bus lies in the ditch along the A24 motorway in Woebbelin, northern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. According to police several people were injured in a long-distance bus accident early ... more Photo: Jens Buettner, AP Photo: Jens Buettner, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — A bus traveling from Prague to Hamburg came off a highway in northern Germany early Saturday and ended up lying on its right side, leaving three passengers seriously injured, police said.

The cause of the accident, which happened on the A24 highway near Ludwigslust at about 5:45 a.m., wasn't immediately clear. Police said everyone on board the bus was taken to nearby hospitals nearby, and that 28 people had light injuries.

Bus operator Flixbus said many of those who were taken to hospitals weren't hurt, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said the 31 people on board the bus included German, Czech, Romanian, Turkish, Albanian, British, Indian, Egyptian and Chinese citizens, as well as the Czech driver.