German court rejects last appeals over neo-Nazi murder spree

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Wednesday rejected appeals in the case of a neo-Nazi convicted of supporting a group that carried out the country's biggest killing spree targeting migrants since World War II — concluding legal proceedings in a saga that shocked Germany.

The Federal Court of Justice upheld Andre Eminger's 2018 conviction and 2½-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization, the self-styled National Socialist Underground group. It threw out appeals both from the defendant and from prosecutors, who had objected to his acquittal on other charges including accessory to attempted murder.