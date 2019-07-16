German Ensan leads 3 finalists at World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — German Hossein Ensan leads a field of three finalists at the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas.

Alex Livingston of Canada and Dario Sammartino of Italy also are scheduled to resume play at the final table Tuesday night in search of the $10 million first-place prize.

The international trio advanced Monday night at the Rio Convention Center where Garry Gates of Henderson, a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, took home $3 million for finishing fourth.

Kevin Maahs of Chicago pocketed $2.2 million for fifth. Play began July 3 with a field of 8,569.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Ensan is the runaway leader with 60 percent of the chips in play. The 55-year-old Iran native immigrated to Germany 30 years ago. He's won $2.6 million playing poker since 2013.

