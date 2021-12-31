Georgia schools going virtual due to COVID spike

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia's largest school districts will start the second semester virtually amid the state's surge in COVID cases.

Clayton County Public Schools south of Atlanta said Thursday students will learn remotely from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7 and then return to school on Jan. 10. Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the additional time away from the classroom will allow students and employees who test positive for the virus to complete recommended quarantine periods. Testing will be available at the district's schools on Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Beasley said the decision to go virtual was not taken lightly.