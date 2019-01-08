Georgia man tells police R. Kelly's manager threatened him

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him. A Stockbridge police report says Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air. Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the ... more Photo: Frank Micelotta, Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Photo: Frank Micelotta, Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Georgia man tells police R. Kelly's manager threatened him 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him.

Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air, according to a Stockbridge police report.

Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series. The series, which aired earlier this month, looks at the singer's history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied wrongdoing.

Russell called Savage while the officer was there and Savage put the phone on speaker so the officer could listen, the police report says. It went on to say that Russell accused Savage of lying to Lifetime and said that if Savage continued to support the series, Russell and Kelly would be forced to release information that would show Savage was a liar and that would ruin him, his reputation, his business and his family.

Contact information for Russell could not be immediately found.

The report says the case is being forwarded to the criminal investigations division for review.