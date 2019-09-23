Georgia man dies after bicycle hit by an SUV in New Mexico

HACHITA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Georgia man has been killed after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle.

They say 66-year-old Michael Rachelson of Norcross died Saturday north of Hachita.

State Police say an SUV driven by a man from Arkansas struck a cyclist who was also riding on State Road 146.

They say Rachelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor to the crash and there was no shoulder to the road in the area of the crash.

They say the crash remains under investigation and the SUV's driver isn't currently facing charges so his name isn't being released.